SAN DIEGO — A broken water main break caused several residents of the North Park community to self-evacuate from their homes early Thursday morning.

The break occurred at about 3:08 a.m. from the home plate area of Ted Williams Field in North Park Community Park on the corner of Polk Avenue and Idaho Street, according to San Diego police.

There are reports of residential flooding.

The Red Cross has been called out to assist residents who have been displaced.

Police report the following street closures:

Idaho Street between University Avenue and Polk

University Avenue between Idaho Street and Arizona

Lincoln between Idaho Street and Hamilton

It's unknown when the streets will re-open.

This story is developing. We'll update it with more information as it becomes available.