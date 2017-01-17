Neighbors frustrated with local nightclub patrons spilling onto their streets

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - The City of Chula Vista and its police department are hosting a community meeting Wednesday night to discuss security concerns circling around a neighborhood nightclub. However, the owner of Diamond Jim's was never told about the meeting.

“I’m hurt that they didn’t invite and I’m a little angry,” said Veronica Aguilera, who bought the nightclub on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista about two years ago.

The security concerns spread into the nearby neighborhood last November when two people were shot inside their parked car on Kearny street, right around the corner from the bar. One man died.

“It was scary,” said Frank Iniguez who wasn’t allowed to return to his house as police investigated the shooting.

City Councilwoman Patricia Aguilar’s office said the shooting victims and the shooters were both patrons of Diamond Jim's that night. Neighbors said bar patrons regularly park in front of their homes.

“We do get people smoking weed and drinking before they go into the bar,” Iniguez said. "I find condoms out in my front yard, anything you can imagine. I found a bra once.”

Councilwoman Aguilar’s office said police are sent to the nightclub more than any other bar in Chula Vista.

“We want the clientele to come in and have a good time but also be respectful of the neighborhood,” said an apologetic Aguilera. “I was hoping that coming in we could change it, the perspective of the business, because our plan is different.”

Aguilera said she has already tripled the security presence and changed the dress code at Diamond Jim's. She said it’s a work in progress.

In the meantime, Councilwoman Aguilar and Chula Vista Police will host a community meeting about the bar Wednesday, January 18 at 6 p.m. at police headquarters to discuss the bar. However, Diamond Jim's didn’t know about the meeting until they were told by 10News. Aguilera said she’s going anyway.

“Anything I can do, I’m willing to do,” she said. “I want to make this a great business. I want this to be a good service for Chula Vista.”