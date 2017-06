SAN DIEGO (KGTV) --One dog is dead, after possibly getting poisoned at a local park. Now, 10news is getting reports of a second dog dying after visiting the same park.

10News reporter Anthony Pura spoke with one of the dog owners. She says her dog, Porkie, died hours after getting home from the Grape Street Dog Park.

Anthony is working on the story for 10News tonight at 11 p.m.