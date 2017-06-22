Anyone who golfs regularly knows the sport is a game of unwritten rules: Keep quiet during a player’s backswing, don’t step on a fellow golfer’s line, play quickly as to not hold up other groups.



However, if you own the golf course and are the President of the United States, you get a little leeway.



Video shared on Twitter — reportedly taken at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey — shows the President breaking one of those unwritten rules and driving a golf cart on the greens of one the course’s holes.



The video was originally posted on Twitter by Mike Frank. It shows Trump, wearing his iconic “Make America Great Again” cap, driving the cart on the green and interacting with another group of golfers.



When asked how Trump was golfing, the President responded “good, until this hole.” He then pounded fists with one of the members of the group and moved on to the next hole.

Trump driving on green at Bedminster.."playing well till this hole" *knucks* @ForePlayPod pic.twitter.com/ftBmxiNrwy — Mike Frank (@MikeNFrank) June 21, 2017



Golf courses often encourages players to keep carts on cart paths in order to prevent damage on the grass. Though golfers often drive carts on fairways, it’s traditionally thought of as a cardinal sin to drive a cart onto the green, as the vehicles can easily cause damage to the extremely short grass.



Though it’s not clear when the video was taken, the New York Times reports the President has spent seven days at the Bedminster, New Jersey course since assuming office, most recently between June 9 and 11.



Despite often criticizing President Obama on Twitter for playing too much golf, President Trump has spent 30 days at his properties that include a golf course. The video posted to Twitter on Wednesday offers a are glimpse of the President one the links, as the White House often declines to say whether the President is actually golfing.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.