Trendy fashion label's crotchless jeans sell for $570

There's high fashion and then there's fashion that makes you wonder if the designer was high.

Y/Project, a French fashion label that counts stars like Marion Cotillard and Gigi Hadid among its fans, has released a pair of jeans that are either brilliant or ridiculous, depending on whom you ask.

The label's new Detachable Button Down Pants are essentially a $600 pair of crotchless jeans.

The pants feature a waistband that looks typical of a pair of blue jeans except it's detached from the legs, which are suspended by a series of clasps and straps, allowing the pantlegs to hang freely over the wearer's legs. The final product looks a bit like chaps.

The pants are 100-percent cotton, machine washable and are made in Tunisia.

They sell for $570 online.

Would you wear them?

