'Star Wars': Directors of upcoming Han Solo movie suddenly fired amid filming

Phil Lord and Chris Miller directed 'Lego Movie'

Clint Davis
6:10 AM, Jun 21, 2017
26 mins ago

A wax figure of Star Wars character Han Solo on display at 'Star Wars At Madame Tussauds' on May 12, 2015 in London, England.

Stuart C. Wilson
Copyright Getty Images

Chris Miller (L) and Phil Lord attend the Star Wars Celebration 2016 at ExCel on July 17, 2016 in London, England.

Ben A. Pruchnie
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The co-pilots of Han Solo's upcoming "Star Wars" movie have been grounded.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, known for directing acclaimed comedies "The Lego Movie" and "21 Jump Street," were suddenly fired this week from the film they were in the middle of making.

In 2015, the pair was tapped by Lucasfilm to direct a "Star Wars" spinoff movie focused on fan-favorite character Han Solo. Filming for the untitled movie began in February but has been abruptly halted following the decision to replace them.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lord and Miller's "comedic sensibility and improvisational style" clashed with longtime "Star Wars" screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, who co-wrote the script for the Han Solo film.

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true," Lord and Miller said in a statement, according to Variety.

The Han Solo spinoff movie is scheduled to hit theaters in 2018.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis. Keep up to date with the latest news by following @ScrippsNational on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top