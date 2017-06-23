Witnesses told police that Warner approached a couple outside the restaurant, put her barefoot child on the ground and told them, "I can't do it," before leaving.
Police found Warner at her home and when confronted about the incident, she broke down and told officers she loved her son, TC Palm reported.
Warner faces a charge of unlawful desertion of a child. The boy was taken into protective custody and was reportedly in "relatively good health."
