Burglar loses pants, falls on face in escape attempt

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Florida is looking for a man who is definitely not the smoothest criminal.

A burglary on June 18 at 4:27 a.m. was caught on camera and shows two men breaking into an unlocked car in a Palm Beach County, Florida neighborhood.

The men stole some loose change, a phone charger and a $500 stethoscope.

After another car drives by, the men make a run for it.

However, during their escape to their vehicle, one of the burglar's pants falls down, causing him to fall head first into the car.

Police have not identified the burglars.

Call the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office at (561) 688-3000 if you can help in the case or Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.