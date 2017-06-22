Bill Cosby is planning on holding sexual assault town halls, reps say

Representatives for Bill Cosby say the comedian is planning town halls across the country to educate young people about sexual assault.



Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, both spokespersons for Cosby, appeared on a morning talk show in Birmingham, Alabama and said the comedian wants to educate young people about sexual assault.



“We are now planning town halls, and we’re going to be in this city (Birmingham) in July,” Wyatt said on “Good Morning Alabama.” “This is bigger than Bill Cosby. This issue can affect any young person especially the athletes of today. They need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, and doing certain things they shouldn’t be doing.“



“Laws are changing,” Benson said. “The statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault are being extended. People needed to be educated. A brush against a shoulder — anything at this point — can be considered sexual assault.”



A sexual assault case against Cosby in Philadelphia was ruled a mistrial last week after jurors failed to reach a verdict. Prosecutors have not yet decided if they want to re-try the case.



Dozens of other women have come forward publicly to claim Cosby assaulted them.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.