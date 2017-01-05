MOUNT LAGUNA, Calif. - Locals and regulars near San Diego County’s high peaks are frustrated with the people who visit when it snows.

“They’re pigs,” said an angry Cathy Baldwin. “Lazy!”

Baldwin is angry about what she called a lack of respect for places like Mount Laguna, Palomar Mountain, and Julian when it snows. Thousands of people flock to the mountaintops to play in the snow.

However, a trip up the Sunrise Highway to the top of Mount Laguna revealed trash in the melting snow.

“It does make me mad yeah because this is the only planet that we have unless someone has a plan to go to another one,” said Shayne Brown who traveled up the mountain Wednesday to ride his bike.

A California Highway Patrol officer told 10News any law enforcement officer from the state, local, or federal level can cite people for littering. The biggest problem is its hard to enforce when the snow covered mountains are overrun by thousands of visitors at a time.