US Navy: Off-duty Navy SEAL dies after kayak overturns

CAPE CHARLES, Va. - The U.S. Navy says an off-duty Navy SEAL has died a day after his kayak overturned in the Chesapeake Bay.



Lt. Trevor Davids said by phone Thursday that Petty Officer First Class Devon Grube died in a hospital in Virginia. Davids said the cause was likely exposure. But a full investigation as to what happened is underway.



The U.S. Coast Guard said Grube was one of two kayakers paddling in separate vessels Wednesday morning. His kayak overturned off the coast of Cape Charles about 9:20 a.m. Rescuers brought him ashore about two hours later. He was unconscious.



According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the temperature of the bay's water on Wednesday was about 45 degrees.



Grube was stationed at Naval Special Warfare unit in Virginia Beach.