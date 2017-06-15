Extreme sports legend will stop at a naval base before Nitro Circus's first show in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- On Saturday, Nitro Circus Live will perform in San Diego for the first time. Extreme sports legend, Travis Pastrana, will ride with the crew in what will be his only live appearance in the USA this year.

Pastrana will stop at a naval base before Nitro Circus's first show in San Diego.

The show at Qualcomm Stadium will feature some of the best extreme athletes and they will attempt new daredevil tricks. But first, Pastrana has plans to visit sailors at Naval Base San Diego. Watch the video to see why it is so important to him.

You can find information on the show here: www.nitrocircus.com.