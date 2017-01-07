POINT LOMA - The San Diego Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying three suspects, after they beat up a Point Loma gas station clerk.

On December 29 three men and two women drove to the 7-Eleven on W. Point Loma Blvd. in a silver Toyota Camry, according to police.

The men went into the store and attempted to buy beer. They soon became angry after the clerk refused to sell them the beer, because he believed they were intoxicated.

Police say the man wearing the Chicago Bulls beanie and the man with the blue/red Washington Nationals baseball cap walked out of the store briefly while the man with "The Hundreds" sweatshirt grabbed and attempted to steal a 12 pack of Pacifico beer.

The other two men then re-entered the store, as the clerk confronted the the man with the beer - attempting to take it away.

The man then punched the clerk, kneed him in the face several times and knocked him to the ground. He proceeded to pick up the beer and leave the store with the other men.

Police have provided the following suspect descriptions:



Suspect 1

White/Hispanic male, mid 20s

5’10”-6’0” tall

180-200 lbs

Full beard

Wearing a black “The Hundreds” sweatshirt, black jeans and grey tennis shoes.



Suspect 2

Hispanic male, early 20s

5’9”-5’11” tall

150-160 lbs

Clean shaven

Wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, grey/blue Nike tennis shoes and a blue “Washington Nationals” baseball hat with a red bill.



Suspect 3

Hispanic male, early-mid20s,

5’10-6’0” tall

180-200 lbs

Wearing black button down shirt, black skinny jeans, black shoes and a red Chicago Bulls beanie.

Anyone with information that can help police identify the men is asked to contact Detective Kevin Patrick and the San Diego Police Department Western Division.