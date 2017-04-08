Man struck, killed on Sr-78 in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - A man was struck and killed late Friday on State route 78.

California Highway Patrol said the man, described as a Hispanic male in his 20's, was walking eastbound on Sr-78, just west of Centre City Parkway, at about 9:45 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.

CHP officers were not sure if the man was in the center divide or number 1 lane at the time of the collision, according to CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt. The man ended up in the center divide of the highway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

The vehicle, possibly a sedan, fled the scene but may have significant side mirror and front end damage, according to Officer Bettencourt.

CHP asks anyone with information to call Oceanside CHP at 760-643-3400 or their dispatch center 858-637-3800.