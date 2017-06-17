Man dies from gunshot wounds in Pauma Valley parking lot

PAUMA VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - One person is dead after Sheriff's Deputies found him suffering from gunshot wounds in a Pauma Valley parking lot.

Valley Center Sheriff's Deputies were responding to reports of a shooting and assault with a deadly weapon in front of businesses located along State Route 78 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Deputies arrived to find a 31-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot. Deputies attempted resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived and took over, according to Sheriff's Lt. Ken Nelson.

The victim eventually succumbed to his wounds in the parking lot. His name has not been released.

Sheriff's Homicide Detectives have taken over the investigation as the County Medical Examiner prepares to perform an autopsy, according to Lt. Nelson.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 858-974-2321 or after hours at 858-565-5200.