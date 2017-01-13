Local tattoo removal businesses benefit from fans wanting to remove Chargers tattoos

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Some San Diego area business are benefiting from the departure of the Chargers to Los Angeles.

Football fans are calling laser tattoo removal shops to have their Bolts tattoos removed.

“They’re just bummed. A lot of people are angry,” Holly Della Vedova, owner of Evolve Tattoo Removal, said. “We had a lot of people wanting to come in to remove their Chargers tattoos.”

Della Vedova said their laser removal service is unique because it can remove all colors.

“Charger blue and that is one of the unique things about our machine is that we have the ability to get out all colors,” she said. “Basically it’s light waves that hit the skin, penetrate it, break up the ink.”

She said Evolve would give fans a 40 percent discount on their first session to remove Chargers tattoos.

“I would expect to be doing several a week at this point,” she said.