BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - TMZ is reporting that Charles Manson has been taken out of prison and into a Bakersfield hospital for gastrointestinal issues Tuesday afternoon.

A source told 23ABC that Manson may be at San Joaquin Community Hospital. Sources are also reporting that Manson may be at Mercy Downtown.

Bakersfield police confirmed Tuesday evening a high-profile inmate is in town for treatment.

A source told the LA Times Manson was seriously ill but could not provide specific information.

Manson left California's Corcoran State Prison Tuesday to get treatment.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation declined to comment:

Federal and state medical privacy laws preclude CDCR from commenting on protected health information for any inmate in our custody.

Manson is currently serving nine life sentences for conspiracy to commit the infamous Manson murders in 1969.

