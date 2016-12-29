Local art gallery inspected after Oakland fire

SAN DIEGO - City officials are cracking down on art galleries in the Barrio Logan area after a fire at an Oakland warehouse claimed the lives of 36 people.
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's fire marshal told Team 10 the recent inspection at La Bodega Gallery was prompted by an anonymous tip, not the early December Oakland fire.
"Their initial determination is that we are definitely going to need to replace and fix a lot of the things here in our property," said Sony Lopez-Chavez, assistant manager at La Bodega.
Lopez-Chavez said between the city code and fire departments, they've been given a list of six major things that need to change, including adding a fire sprinkler system and an additional emergency exit.
"For the city to come in and say, this is exactly what you have to do to have this building up to code, we are happy to work with them," said Lopez-Chavez. "We're happy to do this for the community and for the artists."