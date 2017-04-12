Lo-tech school has two robotics championship teams

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Some San Diego students are preparing for a robotics world championship even though they’ve never had a formal computer class.

Two teams from the Cambridge School in Carmel Mountain recently punched their tickets to a First Lego League World Invitational in Houston, Texas and the FIRST Lego League Open European Championships in Denmark.

It’s amazing accomplishment for a team that was only formed a year ago.

“I’m surprised that a first-year team could actually get all the way to the World Championship,” said team member Stefan Gadient.

“What they were able to accomplish is really remarkable,” said Melissa Mayne, a mother and science teacher at the Cambridge School.

Oddly enough, the private school doesn’t offer students a class in front of a computer until their 9th grade year.

“We chose as a team to work together on our own free time,” said Gadient.

Mayne said the Cambridge School is a classical Christian school that focuses on a liberal arts education.

“We don’t really have an extremely high-tech school,” said Gadient.

Despite the relatively lo-tech access at school, one of the Cambridge teams will be one of six US teams in Denmark vying for the European Championship. The other team is one of 108 in the world attending the World Championships in Texas.

The trips will be expensive and the families need help sending the teams around the world. The school has a website where people can help with the roughly $10,000 price tag for Denmark and $9,000 price tag for Houston.