LEAD San Diego, SD Chamber of Commerce join forces

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two of San Diego’s most well known leadership organizations will announce Wednesday that they are joining forces.

LEAD San Diego and the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce have announced they are combining organizations and leadership programming to provide the region’s emerging leaders with the skills, knowledge, and network to make a lasting, positive impact on our growing region.

The combination will take effect on September 1, 2017.

The goal of the partnership is to provide the areas emerging leaders with even better programming and in turn help our growing region.

In its nearly 35 years, LEAD has graduated 2,400 civically engaged leaders from its programs.

A board of representatives from both organizations will be established to guide and advise LEAD for the future. Representatives from both organizations have been discussing the possibilities and structure of a combined organization for several months, and the agreements were approved last week.

LEAD will continue to focus on leadership development, and absorb the Chamber’s current leadership offerings, including Chamber Young Leaders, Public Leadership Institute, and Advance, currently offered through the Chamber Foundation. The Chamber Foundation will narrow its focus to economic and quality of life research.

LEAD alumni will also be able to tap into many exciting Chamber programs designed to create more opportunities for civic engagement and networking.

While LEAD San Diego will no longer operate as a stand-alone organization, LEAD will retain its status as a 501c3, and join the Chamber as an affiliate organization, similar to the Chamber Foundation, also a 501c3. The stand-alone Chamber organization is a nonprofit, 501c6 membership organization which focuses on making San Diego the best place to do business in California.