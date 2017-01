UPDATE (10:40 a.m.): San Diego Police have cleared the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla, after a bomb threat prompted an evacuation of the building.

Police swept the building and found no threats inside.

---------------------

LA JOLLA - The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center has been evacuated after a reported bomb threat Tuesday.

San Diego Police said the report came in shortly before 9 a.m. Police would not say whether the caller phoned the center directly or the police department.

The community center sits between I-5 and I-805, near La Jolla Country Day School and UCSD Thornton Hospital.

No injuries have been reported. It was not immediately clear how many people were in the center when it was evacuated.

Jewish Community Center cleared & swept after bomb threat. Danger apparently over. @10News 11:00a pic.twitter.com/dYHIZKpdun — Steve Fiorina (@10NewsFiorina) January 31, 2017

Similar bomb threats issued to Jewish community centers have been reported in Utah, New York, New Mexico, Colorado, and several other states Tuesday as well.

Albuquerque police investigate bomb threat at Jewish Community Center https://t.co/fgRe3tVNm4 pic.twitter.com/AogeM7mTeh — Albuquerque Online (@AlbuquerqueOn) January 31, 2017

DETAILS: The I.J. & Jeanné Wagner Jewish Community Center in SLC evacuated after bomb threat.https://t.co/kEtqycj80X pic.twitter.com/yjyPiYHkmW — ABC 4 News (@abc4utah) January 31, 2017

The JCC Association of North America reported on Jan. 18 that similar threats affected 27 Jewish community centers in 17 states. It was the second time in January that threats were issued to multiple JCCs in a single day.

This is a developing story.