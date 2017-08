GOLD CANYON, AZ - The Jefferson Davis monument east of Phoenix, Ariz., has been vandalized for the second time in two weeks.

The monument was spray painted red Monday morning with the message, "F*** AmeriKKKa."

Last week, the monument was found tarred and feathered.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

City of San Diego crews removed a plaque marking the Jefferson Davis Highway in Horton Plaza last week.