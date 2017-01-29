(KGTV) -- As protests erupted at several U.S. airports Saturday night over the president's immigration ban, social media was set afire after first daughter Ivanka Trump posted a photo of herself dressed in a glamorous silver gown, alongside her husband Jared Kushner.

Trump's post sparked outrage across the Twittersphere with many calling the 35-year-old "tone deaf" and drew comparisons to Marie Antoinette, the French queen who was credited for saying, "let them eat cake."

The couple was reportedly headed to the annual Alfalfa Club dinner, a swanky black-tie banquet in D.C. President Donald Trump did not attend the event.

On Friday, the president signed an executive order that bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Social media users slammed the image for being inappropriate after it was published amidst protests in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Seattle and San Francisco where dozens of refugees from Syria, Iraq and other banned countries were detained at airports.

Trump was photographed wearing a Carolina Herrera-designed metallic silver gown and her husband, sporting a tuxedo, standing at a mirrored-wall which shows Kushner's hand resting on her backside.

"Can't wait until @IvankaTrump checks her timeline later to find out America thinks she's a vapid debutante who dresses like a baked potato," a Twitter user said.

@IvankaTrump cool dress here's a video of a five year old detained in an airport for hours today due to your dad https://t.co/qlDQ5rijb5 — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 29, 2017

Thousands of families are being ripped apart because of your father but that's a cute dress. Have fun at your party! https://t.co/yzuakVrEcy — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) January 29, 2017

@IvankaTrump Your father is responsible for two senior citizens with green cards being illegally detained at O'Hare for 10 hours.Have fun! — Cher (@thecherness) January 29, 2017

@IvankaTrump @vplus Glad the first daughter is enjoying her night out on the town as our country betrays everything it stands for #betrayal — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 29, 2017