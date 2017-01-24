Granddaughter of Rainbow creek victim identifies missing boy

RAINBOW (CNS) - A search is expected to continue today for a young boy believed to have been swept into a storm-swollen creek in the Rainbow area along with a man who since has been found dead.

UPDATE: Search to continue for little boy swept away in Rainbow Creek. Adult male already found @10News pic.twitter.com/o6wU6H5mcG — Rachel Bianco (@10NewsRBianco) January 24, 2017

A 911 caller reported seeing what appeared to be a child being washed away by the rushing flood waters off the 4800 block of Fifth Street near Old Highway 395 Sunday afternoon, according to sheriff's officials.

Several hours later, emergency personnel searching the area found the dead man near a submerged car on the edge of the creek, but nightfall and inclement weather prompted crews to wait until Monday morning to recover the body, authorities said.

The body may be that of a Riverside-area resident who was recently reported missing along with a 5-year-old boy. Authorities did not release their names but the granddaughter of the deceased man spoke with 10News reporter Rachel Bianco.

"My grandfather was very loved and very respected by all the community," Sierra Berg said. "He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and is loved and missed more than words can express."

Berg confirmed the identity is the victim as Roland Phillips and identified the missing boy as five-year-old Phillip Campbell.