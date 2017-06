OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV)-- A former Sinaloa state legislator linked to Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán was caught Wednesday attempting to enter the U.S. at the Otay Mesa Border Xpress Port of Entry, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney.

Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez Lopez previously said she intended to seek political asylum for herself and her children in the U.S., according to Mexican media reports.

Sanchez Lopez was scheduled to appear in federal court before Judge Barbara Major Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

The office did not immediately release any further information on Sanchez Lopez's detainment.

Guzmán was extradited to the U.S. in January.

