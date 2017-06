VISTA, Calif. (KGTV)--Three people found dead inside a Vista duplex in May died of a combined fentanyl and butyryl fentanyl intoxication, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday.

Jessica Marie Conoscenti, 33, of Austin, TX., Jennifer Dawn Duffin, 38 of Vista and Ulises Mundo, 28, were discovered deceased by a neighbor on Vista Glen Lane on May 11.

RELATED:

In San Diego County, there have been 23 Fentanyl-related deaths this year. The narcotic is many times stronger than heroin.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10ewsSandy