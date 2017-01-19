Fed up residents want plane paths adjusted

POINT LOMA - Dozens of San Diegans attended the bimonthly San Diego Airport Subcommittee Meeting Wednesday to voice their concerns about the airplane noise.

“You’re awaken in the morning at 6:30 a.m. with planes going off starting at 6:30 a.m., 6:33 a.m. and often times there are some in the middle of the night,” Point Loma resident Lila Schmidt said.

Schmidt said she’s lived in the area for more than 25 years and the noise has gotten worse. As a physician, she said she’s constantly being woken up.

“I told the FAA that if I get claimed against for medical malpractice, I will nail them for me being so sleep deprived because I told them over and over again this is killing us,” Schmidt said.

The Subcommittee is made up of 15 residents from the Point Loma, La Jolla and Ocean Beach area.

In November 2016, the FAA started changing their flight path. They said it’ll improve airspace efficiency.

Representatives from the FAA and the San Diego Airport Authority were at the meeting to hear the concerns.

The Airport Authority released this statement to 10News, "Noise concerns are something we take very seriously. The FAA is responsible for controlling flight paths, and we work collaboratively with them and the community to minimize noise impacts as much as possible.”