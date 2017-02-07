El Capitan high school students released after crash causes power outage

The non-injury crash knocked out power to the high school and one other utility customer in the area. San Diego Gas & Electric estimated that service would be restored by about 3 p.m.
Around 8:30 a.m., Grossmont Union High School District spokeswoman Catherine Martin said via Twitter that El Capitan High School students were being released. Students who rode the bus were taken to Grossmont High School for parent pick-up.
Ashwood Street was closed between Mapleview Street and Willow Road, according to the CHP.