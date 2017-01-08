Bullet ricochets off vehicle, injures man in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — Police are trying to figure out what led to a shooting involving homeless men in El Cajon.

"This is not that type of area," said Phillip Briggs. Briggs can't believe what happened outside his motorhome around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

"I seen orange lights and a conversation going on," said Briggs.

Police searched along Fayette Street near Vernon Way in El Cajon for two men, including one who had a gun.

Police say the gunman fired at least one shot. The bullet hit a vehicle, ricocheted and hit a man in his leg. The victim ran to a nearby business to call for help.

When police showed up, they found a man bleeding from his leg. He was not badly hurt and did not go to the hospital.

A police dog and helicopter searched the area for the two men. The chopper found Briggs inside a portable restroom.

"The three police told me to come out. They acted like they wanted to shoot me," said Briggs. "They had their guns with lights."

Workers at a nearby warehouse told 10News no one involved works there. Police say everyone involved is homeless.

While there's evidence of a shooting, police say the victim's story isn't adding up. Briggs says everyone is private."I try to keep to myself. I don't want to know people's names. I don't want them knowing my name," he said.