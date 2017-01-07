El Cajon police ID suspect in officer-involved shooting

EL CAJON (KGTV) - Police have released the identity of a man they said lunged at officers while wielding a knife.

El Cajon police said Friday that Danny Martin Baldwin, 56, was shot four times by officers after he lunged at them with a knife in his hand.

Police said they were called to Second Street and Oakdale Avenue at around 9 p.m. Sunday to reports of an incoherent man standing in traffic.

After police tried speaking with Baldwin, they said he pulled out a knife and began walking south toward Madison Avenue.

Officers used a TASER to try and subdue Baldwin, but they said he was able to pull the barbs out of his skin. Police then tried to get the knife out of his hands, but he lunged at them with the knife and was shot.

Police said Baldwin was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to an area hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

El Cajon police are investigating the incident in accordance with San Diego County Officer-Involved Shooting protocol. Police said the officer involved was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting and that footage would be reviewed.

Police are still interviewing witnesses and ask anyone with information to call El Cajon police at 619-579-3320.