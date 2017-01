Del Dios Academy of Arts & Sciences went “Back to the Future," turning 80’s technology into a six figure payout.

The video they made showed two students struggling to work a VCR. Their sales pitch? Old technology is holding us back.

The video helped the school win the Northrop Grumman Foundation’s “Fab School Labs Makeover Contest.”

The school won up to $100,000 to create a state-of-the-art STEM lab is up for grabs. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Del Dios Academy beat out hundreds of schools to win.

Only five schools were chosen nationwide. Harriet Tubman Village Charter School, of San Diego, was also selected as a winner.