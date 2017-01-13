Dean Spanos defends decision to move Chargers to Los Angeles

The question on the minds of many Chargers fans - why would Dean Spanos pay so much money to move the team to Los Angeles?

According to the Chargers, the strange economics of the NFL wouldn't have allowed the team to put that money toward a stadium here in San Diego.

Economically, the decision to move to Los Angeles was always a simple one according to Chargers sources. Through luxury box and advertising revenue, the Chargers expect to make around $100 million more per year in L.A. That means they can pay off all those extra expenses related to the move - in less than a decade.

Add to that a franchise value that could skyrocket to over $3 billion in L.A. And well, you get the picture, but Spanos said in an interview with ESPN that it wasn't just about dollars and cents.

"Well it was an emotional decision, for sure," Spanos said. "I've been in San Diego for over half my life, but at some point you have to make a decision and move on. So, I exercised the option to come. We're here. I'm looking forward to our new home."

Spanos says he plans to leave La Jolla and become a permanent L.A. resident.