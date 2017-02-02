Dalai Lama to speak at UCSD commencement ceremony

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 14th Dalai Lama will speak at UC San Diego graduation ceremonies in June, the school announced Thursday.

The exiled spiritual head and leader of the Tibetan people will speak at a public event June 16 at RIMAC Field on campus, and the next day at the invitation only all-campus commencement.

"We are honored to host His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at UC San Diego and thankful that he will share messages of global compassion with our graduates and their families, as well as with a broad public audience," said Chancellor Pradeep Khosla.

"A man of peace, the Dalai Lama promotes global responsibility and service to humanity," Khosla said. "These are the ideals we aim to convey and instill in our students and graduates at UC San Diego."

The appearance will be the first in a U.S. tour for the Dalai Lama, whose name is Tenzin Gyatso.

The 1989 Nobel Peace Prize winner was last in San Diego five years ago, when he spoke at UCSD, the University of San Diego and San Diego State University -- where he appeared before a crowd of 12,000 at Viejas Arena.

"His Holiness will come to San Diego to share an authentic message of peace and human value as the students enter their professional lives," said Lama Tenzin Dhonden, the Dalai Lama's personal emissary.

"The seeds of kindness and compassion shall sprout through their future work and spread these basic values throughout the world," Dhonden said. "Parents and members of the community will be able to share the celebration of graduation while receiving this message."