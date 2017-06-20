Customs and Border Protection officers seize $1.4M in drugs, capture 15 fugitives at border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Officers seized more than 230 pounds of drugs valued at more than $1.4 million and captured 15 fugitives at checkpoints at the U.S.-Mexico border this weekend.



According to Customs and Border Protection officials, the arrests and seizures were made June 16-18 at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and Otay Mesa Port of Entry.



During that span, CBP officials said over 200 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 30 pounds of cocaine were seized. Officials said officers found the drugs hidden inside vehicles or on bodies.



Fifteen fugitives facing charges ranging from DUI to child endangerment were taken into custody, officials said.



CBP officials highlighted two of the significant seizures from the weekend:



-- "On Friday, June 16, at approximately 6:30 a.m., at the San Ysidro port of entry PedWest facility, a CBP officer conducting inspections encountered a 27-year-old female U.S. citizen. The CBP officer observed a bulge on the woman's torso and he referred her for a more intensive inspection. During the inspection, CBP officers discovered five pounds of methamphetamine taped to the woman's torso. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $15,000."



-- "On Friday, June 16, at approximately 10 a.m., at the Otay Mesa port of entry, a CBP officer conducting inspections encountered a 21-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe. The Officer referred the man and vehicle to secondary for a more intensive inspection. CBP officers searched the vehicle and noticed discrepancies with the gas tank. The gas tank was removed and officers discovered 58 wrapped packages of methamphetamine hidden inside. The narcotics weighed 62 pounds with an estimated street value of $197,000."



According to officials, "CBP officers seized all vehicles and narcotics. All subjects were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing."