Police seek missing at-risk teen from Del Cerro

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a Del Cerro teenager missing since Monday morning.

Crispin Dowdell is 16 years old and has high-functioning Autism. He stands 5'8" tall, weighs 160 pounds and has blonde hair.

His parents said he has been seen twice, in La Mesa and Santee, since going missing.

"I don't know where he slept, I don't know if he's eating," said Crispin's mother, Julie. She's at a loss for words and worried sick. "Staying up all night, hoping he comes home. Standing in front of the house hoping he's going to walk down the street," she said.

She and her husband Peter noticed Chris missing from their Del Cerro home at 5 a.m. Monday. He bought a Monster energy drink and lighter at a Del Cerro Chevron around 5 a.m. Monday. He withdrew $100 from a La Mesa Chase Bank around 9 a.m. and later that evening at 6 p.m., he withdrew $100 at another Chase in Santee.

"If I had a fight to point to, I can maybe understand but there was nothing," said Julie. "He was just gone in the morning."

If you have information on Crispin's whereabouts, contact the Dowell family at 619-309-6355 or 619-309-6350 or San Diego Police with case number 17-001053, incident number 17010013145.