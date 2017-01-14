Missing Del Cerro teen found in Alabama

SAN DIEGO - A Del Cerro teen missing since Monday was found Thursday hundreds of miles away.

Crispin Dowell, 16, went missing at around 5 a.m. Monday from his Del Cerro home. Dowell also has high-functioning Autism.

Until Thursday, authorities could locate Dowell even while he left a mysterious trail of clues to his whereabouts.

Around the same time that he disappeared, Dowell bought a Monster energy drink and lighter at a Del Cerro Chevron. He then withdrew $100 from a La Mesa Chase Bank around 9 a.m. and later that evening at 6 p.m., he withdrew $100 at another Chase in Santee.

Dowell's father, Peter, posted on Facebook Thursday night that his son had been located in Alabama.

Dowell's mother said her son took a bus to Alabama to meet a friend that he met online.