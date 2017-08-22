10News
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Alerts
Radar
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Wildfires
National Weather
Earthquake Preparedness
Videos
Traffic
+
Gas Prices
Flight Status
Team 10
Video
+
10News Live
ABC News Live Video
10News Experience
ABC 10News on YouTube
Entertainment
+
TV Listings
Contests
Games
Right This Minute
The List
San Diego Comic-Con
Cracked
News
+
Local
US/World
Military
Politics
DecodeDC
Technology
Health
Business
University City Mass Shooting
Weird & Wacky
Conquering Addiction
Good News
Lifestyle
+
10News Community Events Calendar
Leadership
Live Well San Diego
Family Fun in San Diego
Month of a Million Meals
Back to School
Technology
Kids Doing Good Things
Pets
Sustain San Diego
Money
+
ShopSmart
Consumer News
Don't Waste Your Money
Financial Fitness Zone
Sports
+
Bolts On Tap
Chargers
Padres
College Sports
San Diego State Aztecs Sports
Prep Sports
Columnists
Marketplace
+
Home Improvement
San Diego Connect
San Diego Living
+
Travel & Outdoors
About Us
+
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs
Support
Current
75
Partly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 82°
LO: 66°
HI: 82°
LO: 66°
HI: 82°
LO: 66°
More Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Palm trees catch fire off I-8 in Kensington area
Jermaine Ong
5:27 AM, Aug 22, 2017
5 hours ago
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Multiple palm trees caught fire early Tuesday morning near Interstate 8 in Kensington, forcing the closure of some roads in the area.
The blaze was reported just before 5 a.m. off southbound Fairmount Avenue near Camino Del Rio South.
Reports from the scene indicated the fire had burned about 20 to 25 tall palm trees, and the main concern for fire crews was containing the wind-swept embers emanating from the top of the tall trees.
Sections of Fairmount Avenue and Camino Del Rio South were temporarily shut down due to the firefighting response, but the affected roads were reopened by 6:30 a.m.
As of 6:30 a.m., crews were continuing to monitor the trees for potential flare-ups.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story