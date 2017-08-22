Palm trees catch fire off I-8 in Kensington area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Multiple palm trees caught fire early Tuesday morning near Interstate 8 in Kensington, forcing the closure of some roads in the area.



The blaze was reported just before 5 a.m. off southbound Fairmount Avenue near Camino Del Rio South.



Reports from the scene indicated the fire had burned about 20 to 25 tall palm trees, and the main concern for fire crews was containing the wind-swept embers emanating from the top of the tall trees.



Sections of Fairmount Avenue and Camino Del Rio South were temporarily shut down due to the firefighting response, but the affected roads were reopened by 6:30 a.m.



As of 6:30 a.m., crews were continuing to monitor the trees for potential flare-ups.



