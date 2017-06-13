County's available housing won't meet demands in the future

Matt Boone
6:23 PM, Jun 12, 2017
10:03 PM, Jun 12, 2017
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The stock of apartments in San Diego county is aging and new units are not being built fast enough to meet demand, according to a new federal report.

The study calculated the San Diego metro-area needs to build 72,775 new apartments by 2030 to meet demand, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council and National Apartment Association.

Over the past 5 years, San Diego has averaged 1,857 new apartments units per year, according to Axiometrics. To meet the county's needs, that figure would have to be doubled.

