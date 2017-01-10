County Board of Supervisors to vote on salary increases

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Tuesday on a controversial ordinance that would to alter the way their pay is calculated and increase their salaries by more than $19,000 a year.



The supervisors' pay is based on that of Superior Court judges -- they currently make 80 percent of judges' base salary, or around $153,000 a year.



The new formula raises that to 85 percent in March and to 90 percent next December.



County officials say that the salary ordinance hasn't been adjusted in 18 years.