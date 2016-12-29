Community praying for man hit by car in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO - The family of an Ocean Beach man hit by a car Christmas night, says he is in the hospital fighting to get better.

Friends call him "G-Rock" and say his real name is Glen Franks. Franks was born and raised in Ocean Beach, is mentally disabled, and loved by everyone.

"He's a great guy," Carter Moss said. "You know, he has a couple of challenges that he has to work through, just kind of physical and mental stuff; but such a lovable guy, always comes and gives me a hug right away when he sees me."

Moss is the campus pastor of Newbreak Church, and says his congregation calls him "Little Glenny."

Police say "G-Rock" was hit by a car Christmas night at Ebers Street and Voltaire Street in Ocean Beach. Police say the driver stayed on scene until they arrived, and they determined drugs or alcohol did not play a factor in the accident. His family says he is badly hurt, but expected to recover.

Now the whole community wants him to know they'll be here when he comes back home.

"We're praying hard for you," Moss said. "And we love you and we'll be excited to have you back."