Community colleges get millions for career education programs

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) -- San Diego community colleges are back in session and this year they have an extra boost in state funding.

The colleges received 16 million dollars for career education programs. These programs are vocational programs that don't require a four-year university.

The San Diego Community College District received 3.5 million dollars in state funding. The district hopes the money will help get students off of waiting lists and into the classroom. The courses prepare students to go straight into the workforce.

Officials are also hoping to attract new students looking for an alternative education. The programs cost the same as regular in-state tuition.

There are over 200 degrees and certificates ranging from nursing to cosmetology to biotechnology.

