City leaders stood together in a somber news conference Thursday morning to discuss the San Diego Chargers' decision to leave the city and relocate to Los Angeles.

While leaders expressed disappointment alongside many San Diegans, officials also took the opportunity to express hope in the city's Chargers-less future.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer, slated to deliver his State of the City address later the same day, began the conference expressing his disbelief.

"At the end of the day, the Chargers wanted a lot more taxpayer money than we could ever agree to," Faulconer said.

The mayor went on to dispute claims by the National Football League's commissioner, Roger Goodell, that the team had "worked tirelessly" to keep the the Chargers in San Diego.

Faulconer said the team rejected every offer by the city, including the last one made a few weeks ago.

"We could not support a deal that is not in the best interest of San Diego," Faulconer said. "Dean Spanos made a bad decision and he will regret it. San Diego didn't lose the Chargers. The Chargers just lost San Diego."

Near tears at times, County Supervisor Ron Roberts said the team had "dismissed, in almost a spiteful way," presentations of a plans to keep the team in San Diego.

"San Diego is a great community. We can, we must and we will move on without the Chargers," Roberts said.

The Chargers will stand next to Donald Sterling in the Hall of Shame. It hurts, but we will move on. San Diego is a great community. — Ron Roberts (@RonRobertsSD) January 12, 2017

City Councilman Scott Sherman said the team's ownership has worked against efforts to keep the team in town since the push by the city began.

"(Chargers stadium counsel) Mark Fabiani and Dean Spanos have tirelessly worked behind the scenes to subvert every single action of the City Council and this mayor have done to try and put something on the table to try and keep the Chargers here," Sherman said. For the rest of my time, I will do all in my power to one day welcome a new NFL owner that deserves the honor of calling San Diego home. — Scott Sherman (@ShermanSD7) January 12, 2017 Sherman continued to express optimism that the city would move on from the departure.

The team confirmed Thursday morning their intentions to relocate north. In a letter to fans, Spanos expressed his disappointment to make the decision.

"San Diego has been our home for 56 years. It will always be part of our identity, and my family and I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the support and passion our fans have shared with us over the years," Spanos wrote in a letter posted to the team's website. "But today, we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers."