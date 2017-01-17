Chula Vista sinkhole leaves residents worried

CHULA VISTA - A sinkhole that opened up overnight in a Chula Vista neighborhood has residents worried.
Residents said the sinkhole is the second to open in the area within a week.
A 12-inch pipe broke just before 3 a.m., causing the sinkhole to form on East Palomar Street at Magdalena Avenue. The break affected two master meters on the south side of Magdalena Ave.
The Otay Water District (OWD) turned off water to 47 apartment buildings, which include four units per building, as repairs began. They have since turned water back on, but with low pressure as repairs continue.
Crews began pumping water and operating the heavy equipment as early as 5 a.m., much to the displeasure of local residents.
"Every time I walk by or drive by it's still muddy and the road is closed," resident Tomomi Powers told 10News reporter Mimi Elkalla. "It doesn't really work for us."