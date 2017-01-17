Chula Vista sinkhole leaves residents worried

CHULA VISTA - A sinkhole that opened up overnight in a Chula Vista neighborhood has residents worried.

Residents said the sinkhole is the second to open in the area within a week.

A 12-inch pipe broke just before 3 a.m., causing the sinkhole to form on East Palomar Street at Magdalena Avenue. The break affected two master meters on the south side of Magdalena Ave.

The Otay Water District (OWD) turned off water to 47 apartment buildings, which include four units per building, as repairs began. They have since turned water back on, but with low pressure as repairs continue.

Crews began pumping water and operating the heavy equipment as early as 5 a.m., much to the displeasure of local residents.

"Every time I walk by or drive by it's still muddy and the road is closed," resident Tomomi Powers told 10News reporter Mimi Elkalla. "It doesn't really work for us."

Huge sinkhole opens up on a Chula Vista street. Gathering details, live at 4:32 on @10News pic.twitter.com/7mbALLl4dc — Mimi Elkalla (@10NewsMimi) January 17, 2017

Crews estimate the repairs will take all day at the scene, located just off State Route 125 near Otay Ranch Town Center and Veterans Elementary School.

Crews making progress on Chula Vista sinkhole. We're live with updates on @10News at 6:30 pic.twitter.com/zAuNQkSlAX — Mimi Elkalla (@10NewsMimi) January 17, 2017

OWD is assessing the damage and investigating the cause of the break. Residents told 10News they believe high water pressure has been putting stress on local plumbing.