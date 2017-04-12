One-year-old hit by car in Escondido dies

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - A toddler who was hospitalized after being struck by a car Tuesday in Escondido has died.

Escondido Police said one-year-old girl Kloe Cruz was hit in the area of South Orange Street and West 4th Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. She was playing in an alleyway with a 10-year-old child when a car drove down the alleyway and struck her.

Kloe was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

The family has set up a Gofundme page to help with expenses.

Based on witness statements, the driver had begun a parking maneuver when her attention was diverted to the right side of the vehicle. Just then, police said the girl ran to the left side of the vehicle, where she was hit.

The driver remained at the scene. Police said she was not speeding and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor. Police do not suspect the driver was distracted at the time of the incident.

The Escondido Police Department is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to call the department online or anonymously at 760-743-8477.