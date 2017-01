SAN DIEGO -- Charles Manson is out of prison and has been hospitalized, according to a report from TMZ.

His ailment is undisclosed.

Manson, 82, has been in prison for decades after he and his followers went on a murder spree in California.

He is serving nine concurrent life sentences at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California.

