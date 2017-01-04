CHARGERS WATCH: A new hope?

SAN DIEGO - We’re well beyond Episode IV in the Chargers stadium saga, but after the unrelenting gloom and doom of December, a new hope does seem to be emerging that maybe, just maybe, the Chargers won’t be going to Los Angeles after all.
Last month, Dean Spanos met with various San Diego officials, including Mayor Kevin Faulconer and County Supervisor Ron Roberts. Roberts’ Chief-of-Staff confirmed to 10News that a regional financing plan to build a new Chargers stadium was discussed.
Earlier this week, San Diego Union-Tribune columnist Kevin Acee reported that everyone in that meeting is now waiting on the NFL to see if the league can come up with a way to bridge the funding gap separating San Diego from a new stadium for the Chargers. Various estimates place that gap somewhere between $100 million and $250 million dollars.
That’s a lot of money, and the possibility of the Chargers moving to Los Angeles remains very real. The team is still facing a January 15th deadline to inform the NFL if they plan to share the new stadium in Inglewood with the Rams.
But talk of a possible NFL-backed solution is generating a lot of talk on social media.
ESPN’s Jim Trotter, who last month suggested that the Chargers needed a last-minute miracle to avoid relocation, pushed for a NFL-led plan on Twitter.
Sense I get is Chargers' dire talk about moving isn't meant to pressure SD to act. It's meant to pressure NFL, which wants team to stay put.