Car flies off I-8,killing one person

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - One man is dead after a deadly accident on Interstate 8 near El Cajon Tuesday night.

California Highway Patrol Officers say no other cars were involved in the accident and that it looks like the driver may have overcorrected while trying to make a lane change.

It's not yet clear how old the victim is, but CHP says he appears to be in his twenties. He hit a billboard after going off the freeway, and crews had to cut him out of the vehicle.

No lanes were blocked after the accident.

CHP remained on scene after 11 p.m. Tuesday, they will continue their investigation.