Cal Fire battles 'Eclipse Fire' in Eastern San Diego County

CAMPO, Calif. (KGTV) - Cal Fire crews stopped the forward progress of the Eclipse Fire Monday near the Campo Indian Reservation in East San Diego County.
The fire broke out near Royal Willie Rd. and La Posta Rd, which closed between Highways 80 and 94.
200 acres burned and the fire threatened 20 homes. Evacuations were mandatory during the height of the fire but they were lifted by 5:45 p.m., said Cal Fire.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department established a safe zone at Mountain Empire High School.
Cal Fire requested that SDG&E dispatch the Aircrane firefighting aircraft to help fight the fire.
The #Aircrane was just dispatched to help fight the #eclipsefire in Campo. Stay safe out there! @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/Fb4eo7vkIz
Cal Fire's incident command created the name 'Eclipse Fire' because of Monday's eclipse.
