Burglary suspects lead police on chase through Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three burglary suspects were arrested Friday after leading police on a circuitous road chase through Otay Mesa West.

A resident of the 1000 block of Madden Avenue in southern San Diego made an emergency call shortly after 6:30 a.m. to report seeing three young people, one armed with a gun, jumping a fence into a neighbor's yard, according to police.

Arriving patrol personnel saw the suspects, two males and a female, get into a white Nissan Versa and speed off, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The driver of the Nissan refused to yield and crisscrossed through the neighborhood over various streets for about 20 minutes before losing control of the car, sending it crashing into a telephone pole at Melrose Drive and Paxton Avenue.

At that point, a 17-year-old boy jumped out of the back of the vehicle and tried to run off but was taken into custody nearby.

The driver, meanwhile, sped off again and continued fleeing through the area for a few more minutes. Near the corner of Paxton Avenue and Sewell Street, one of the occupants of the car tossed a backpack containing two pistols out onto the roadway, Martinez said.

Moments later, the fleeing driver reached a cul-de-sac and finally pulled over. The two occupants, identified as Tevin Barnhill and Adiline Magdaleno, both 20, were taken into custody without further incident.

The guns allegedly ditched by the suspects during the chase were believed to have been stolen during the home invasion reported by the Madden Avenue resident, police said.