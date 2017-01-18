Boy's seizure at sea prompts frantic trek to shore

SAN DIEGO - A young boy is recovering in a local hospital, after he suffered a serious seizure on a cruise ship.

What unfolded was a frantic operation to get the child back to shore safely.

The boy, who has cerebral palsy, was with his father on the Star Princess, of Princess Cruise Lines, Tuesday when he suffered a serious seizure about 230 miles off the coast of California. The Star Princess, based in Los Angeles, is on a 15-night cruise from Maui, Hawaii, to Ensenada, Mexico.

Air National Guard responded to the ship from Moffett Federal Airfield in San Jose, Calif., at about 10 a.m., sending two HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters and airlifting the boy and his father, a Lt. Colonel in the Air Force, to shore.

However, the helicopter transporting the boy and its crew started running low on fuel over the Pacific Ocean. An AC-130 was then called in from Air Station Miramar to meet the helicopter and refuel it midair.

The helicopter crew was able to stabilize the boy before the helicopter landed safely at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla just after 4:30 p.m.

